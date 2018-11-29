Second suspect arrested in Weakley Co. shooting

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man wanted by deputies in an October shooting is now in custody.

Jeffrey Story, 41, turned himself in around noon Monday at the home of a Weakley County chief deputy, according to a release from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department.

Story is charged with criminal attempt to commit homicide in connection with a shooting Oct. 12 at his residence on West Mitchell Road in south Weakley County, according to the release.

Ricky Lynn Gilbert, 49, of Lexington has previously been arrested on the same charge.

Both Story and Gilbert will have a preliminary hearing Dec. 19 in Weakley County General Sessions Court.

Weakley County and Gibson County deputies had searched a home earlier Monday on Twin Creek Road south of Bradford while looking for Story.

Two people, Geoffrey Akers and Ashley Akers, were arrested for allowing Story to live at their house while knowing he was wanted by law enforcement, according to the release. Both were charged with being accessory after the fact.

A previous news release from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department said the victim of the shooting, identified as 38-year-old Joshua Montgomery, of Bradford, was grazed by a bullet.

Investigators determined Story and Gilbert both had shot at Montgomery. Montgomery fired back at the two men before leaving the scene, the release said.

All three men will be charged with being in possession of firearms as they are all convicted felons, according to the release.