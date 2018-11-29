Students participate in Fuel Cell car competition

JACKSON, Tenn.– A car race brings students across West Tennessee together.

Various schools competed in the 2018 Fuel Cell Car competition held at Jackson State Community College.

The cars had to travel about the quarter of a basket ball court with the fastest car during trials clearing just over nine seconds.

Spectators voted on what car they thought was the best looking and most unique.

“Just to try to generate interest in STEM in my class and generate interest in STEM overall,” says event organizer, Dr. Wesley Smith III.

This is the third year students at Jackson State have been making fuel cell cars, but the first year other schools were invited to compete as well.