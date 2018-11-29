TDOT announces lane closures this weekend for construction work

JACKSON, Tenn. — There is a traffic alert for drivers this weekend.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced crews will be working on construction on the 45 Bypass at Interstate 40 in Jackson again this weekend.

The lane closures will be Saturday and Sunday from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Part of the east and westbound lanes of Interstate 40 will be closed and traffic will be rerouted over the bypass at exit 80.

North and southbound lanes of the 45 Bypass will also be closed.