Thunderstorms Possible Friday Night into Saturday Morning

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Thursday, November 29th

Temperatures are still warming up in West Tennessee after starting our morning in the middle 40s. So far, all rain has been light and it’ll stay that way through Friday afternoon. We’re already 2 FEET ahead of schedule for rainfall for the year, but another 1-2″ of rain (or more!) could fall by Saturday putting us at the 2nd wettest year on record.

TONIGHT

Cloudy skies will continue tonight with a chance for scattered showers across the area. Most of the rain will be light overnight, but it could get a bit windy with gusts up to 30 mph. Thunderstorms are possible tomorrow night.

It’ll be a warm and cloudy day for West Tennessee on Friday with passing showers. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 60s and lower 70s during the afternoon. We could see strong thunderstorms later Friday tonight and Saturday morning. West Tennessee is under a marginal risk for severe weather from 6 a.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Saturday. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, including the potential risks, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

