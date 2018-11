Trenton earns championship title with 17-9 win over Trousdale County

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Trenton Peabody has won a state championship title as they defeat Trousdale County 17-9.

Peabody’s Blue Cross Bowl victory Thursday afternoon earns the school their second state championship.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News sports director Alex Northcut is in Cookeville and will have highlights from the game this evening on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News at 6.