JACKSON, Tenn.–Dozens came together Friday night to support those impacted be wildfires out west.

The Downtown Tavern and Brandon Cliffton hosted a fundraiser for the California wildfire victims.

Several bands played including Ben Ricketts, Black Hippie Band, and Calvin Rose.

There was also a box set up to take donations for the victims.

At least 88 people died in the fires that destroyed more than 5,000 homes and 1,000 businesses .