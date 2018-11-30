Family asks for the return of missing photos taken from grave site

TRENTON, Tenn. — “He said ‘there’s a team of eight doctors here and we just couldn’t save her’… and I said ‘I’m her mother…. You can’t save her… but I know surely I can save her.'” Those were Cynthia Cole-Pearson’s last memories of her daughter.

Cynkenya Cole died of a rare heart condition at the age of 15. In 2000, she was playing basketball for Peabody High School when her heart stopped beating. November 30 would have been her birthday. Cole is the cousin of one the producers for WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News.

“On her 34th birthday someone has begun to vandalize and pull her pictures off her grave site,” said Pearson.

She says one photo was taken from the front of the headstone, and one from the back.

Pearson says she does not know who would have done this.

“She was a well-loved child… she didn’t bother anybody… we didn’t bother anybody, so we would like to have those pictures back,” said Pearson.

According to Pearson the two pictures have not been touched in nearly 19 years.

She says no other families have reported missing objects at the cemetery.

Cynthia Cole-Pearson is asking anyone for help, hoping someone will come forward with information.

The family is asking for the photos to be brought to the guard shack at Oakland Cemetery in Trenton.

If returned, Cole-Pearson says the family will not press charges.