Jackson police investigate robbery at north Jackson gas station

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are investigating a robbery at a north Jackson gas station.

Jackson police responded to a report of a robbery shortly before 7:30 a.m. Friday at the Exxon gas station on North Highland Avenue.

Investigators say a black man wearing all black and armed with a handgun took an undetermined amount of money from the store.

The suspect was last seen heading south from the store. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have information, call the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).