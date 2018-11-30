James Ralph Bucy

Graveside Services for James Ralph Bucy, 82, will be held Friday, November 30, 2018 at 1:00 pm at Mt. Zion Church of Christ Cemetery located at 5965 Hwy 140 East in Puryear, TN with Brother Jim Roberts officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 30, 2018 from 11:00 am until 12 noon. Mr. Bucy, retired from Tennessee Department of Transportation Engineers, died Thursday, November 29, 2018 at McKenzie Healthcare Center. He was born on September 22, 1936 in Buchanan, Tennessee to Hardeman Grubbs and Myrtle May Holt Bucy. He was a member of McKenzie Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers: John Paul Bucy, William Edwin Bucy, H.G. Bucy and an infant brother, he was also preceded by a daughter Lori Sexton.

Survivors include his wife of 39 years Ruth Harris Sexton Bucy of McKenzie, a daughter Melissa (Ken) McElroy of Puryear, a sister Betty Jackson of Taylor Michigan, and two grandsons Jake McElroy and Justin McElroy.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visitwww.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.