JPD investigates theft from south Jackson gas station

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police have confirmed they are investigating a theft from a south Jackson gas station.

Investigators say a man took an undetermined amount of change from a coin machine in the Valero gas station around 10 p.m. Thursday on South Highland Avenue.

Police say the suspect is a black man. He was wearing camouflage pants, a gray sweatshirt and had his face covered.

Police say he was last seen going toward a tree line behind the store.

If you have information, call the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).