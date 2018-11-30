LANA community comes together to share the magic of the holidays

JACKSON, Tenn.–Hub City residents are getting into the holiday spirit.

The Lambuth Area Neighborhood Association, or LANA presented their “Cookies and Crafts with Santa” event, Friday evening.

Attendees enjoyed activities including making reindeer food and enjoying hot chocolate and cookies.

“I think it’s important for our neighborhood to show that we care about the entire community and we’re about giving back to the community,” said Jenci Spradlin, a LANA board member.

Attendees also got to meet Santa at the event.