Local business adds therapy dog to help those in grief

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local business has a new addition that could help you and your family.

“She is a bit of a little rascal, but she’s very friendly,” said Beth Johnson, dog trainer at Ultimate Canine Dog Training. “She loves people and she loves to visit people, and she loves to get affection from people.”

Meet Gracie, the 5-month-old Australian Labradoodle, who is a grief therapy dog.

“She was selected at the age of 9 weeks to go into training to be a therapy dog,” Johnson said.

Her trainer says Gracie’s training allows her to help people experiencing the grief of losing a loved one.

“She has commands where she can visit with a person, she can lay her head across their lap,” Johnson said. “Just that process of getting that affection and being able to pet a dog, it can kind of just give you a chance to relax.”

President of Arrington Funeral Directors, Bob Arrington, explains why they added a therapy dog to their team.

“We’ve been talking about it and we’ve been looking into a grief therapy dog for about two or three years,” Arrington said. “We’ve seen and we’ve watched other dogs across the country be a very important part, so we wanted to provide that service to our Jackson community.”

Johnson says in addition to funeral homes, the therapy dogs are used in hospitals and in nursing homes.