Man arrested driving stolen car in Weakley County

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. –A man is now in custody after investigators with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office say he was spotted driving a stolen car.

According to a news release, 30-year-old Joshua Long was arrested Thursday after a Weakley County deputy saw him driving erratically on Davis Memorial Road near Dresden.

The release says the Long turned onto Summers Road and stopped.

The car Long was driving had been reported stolen in Madison County.

Long is currently charged with possession of stolen property over $1,000, reckless driving and evading arrest.