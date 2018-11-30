Police: Two dead following crash involving ambulance from West Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–Metro Nashville Police confirm the crash of an ambulance from West Tennessee on a busy highway leaves two people dead.

According to WKRN in Nashville, the crash happened on Interstate 40 East at Charlotte Pike in Nashville just before 7:15 p.m., Friday.

Metro Nashville Police said the driver of the ambulance lost control occupied by two EMTs and a patient.

According to police, the patient and a medic were ejected from the rear of the ambulance.

Metro police say two people died as a result of the crash. The identities of the two victims have not yet been released.

As of late Friday night, I-40 East was shut down as crews worked to clear the scene.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News on air and online for the latest.