Scattered Showers Overnight Through Early Saturday

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Friday, November 30th

Scattered showers pepper the area with only one or two lightning strikes in West Tennessee so far. We’ll see showers and thunderstorms bloom across the Mid-South overnight and early Saturday for a wet end to November and a wet start to December. Temperature-wise, however, it stays warm for the first weekend of the last month of the year!

TONIGHT

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible in West Tennessee overnight through Saturday morning. Heavy downpours are possible but the risk for severe weather remains low. We’ll see temperatures drop to the lower and middle 60s at the coolest point of the night.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will taper off around lunchtime tomorrow with clearer skies during the afternoon! Thanks to sunshine and gusty winds from the south, temperatures will peak in the lower and middle 70s tomorrow. Under mostly clear skies Saturday night, temperatures will drop to the middle and upper 40s tonight thanks to drier air moving in behind the front. Sunday looks like a gorgeous Fall day though with warm weather returning for one more day. Bitter cold comes back to West Tennessee next week.

