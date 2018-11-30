Sct. Thunderstorms And Heavy Rain Increase This Afternoon

Weather Update 8:20 AM —

Good Morning West Tennessee. A very mild start to the day with temperatures hovering in the low 60s this morning. We’ll see temperatures slowly climbing through the middle and upper 60s this afternoon. There will still be a few spotty showers this morning. However, this afternoon I do expect some elevated instability to build into the region… there will likely be a few storms develop in response. I do not anticipate those to be strong either, but heavy rain will be likely where ever they organize, as the main trough moves into the plains, southwesterly flow will increase and heights will rise causing temps to continue climbing into the low 70s this evening. I also expect areal coverage of rain and storms to increase substantially this evening. Cold front is set to arrive though mid to late morning, this will shift the heavy rain eastward and eventually out through Noon tomorrow.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com