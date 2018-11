Seven Layer Salad

Lettuce-Bowl 2/3 full (broken Small)

I/2 cup Bell Pepper

1/2 cup celery

1/2 cup onion

1 small can water chestnuts (sliced)

1 can small English peas

Place in bowl in the order listed.

Mix 2 cups mayonnaise with 1 tablespoon sugar

Spread over salad (This seals in moisture)

Refrigerate overnight.

Before serving spread with 1/2 cup grated cheese