TBI honors fallen agent De’Greaun Frazier on Christmas tree

NASHVILLE, Tenn — For the last two years, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has remembered a local agent when decorating for the upcoming holiday.

A special ornament hangs in memory of TBI Special Agent De’Greaun Frazier on the agency’s Nashville headquarters Christmas tree.

This is always a sentimental time of year. At our office, there is a Christmas tree set up in honor and memory of @TBInvestigation Special Agent De’Greaun Frazier. Our friend and colleague “Dee” died in the line of duty in August 2016. pic.twitter.com/cYA2cjbOaR

— Susan Niland (@TBISusanNiland) November 30, 2018

Frazier was shot and killed in the line of duty on Aug. 9, 2016, in Jackson during an undercover drug operation.

Frazier is the only agent in the history of the TBI to be killed in the line of duty.