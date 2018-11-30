Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Angela Winstead

McKENZIE, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery is Angela Winstead of McKenzie Middle School. She has been a teacher for 18 years.

Winstead says she has always loved being a teacher for middle school-age children and knows the school environment can be hard for them at this age.

“Fifth grade is difficult. It’s a transition year because it’s the first year that they are in middle school, and so it’s a bit difficult in the beginning for them,” Winstead said. “They’re used to being in an elementary setting, so there’s some adjustments.”

She says getting to see them understand and learn is a perk because she knows she’s making an impact.

“The ‘a-ha’ moments are awesome,” Winstead said. “When a kid gets something for the first time and they go ‘oh’ and you just feel, I don’t know the explanation, I don’t know the right words to use, but you just have a sense of ‘I made a difference today.'”

Winstead will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in December, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit www.seehowitaddsup.com.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.