A local event brings Christmas cheer to West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. – “Christmas in the City” is a local event has come back to town this holiday season.

It is a festive event that draws thousands of people every year.

“We have Santa Claus here today,” said event chairperson Joel Newman.

The Jackson Chamber of Commerce paired up with the Farmer’s market for “Christmas in the City.”

It is an event that benefits local non-profits.

“It’s a chance to give back to the community and to say thank you for all the support that they have given throughout the year.” More than thirty vendors showcased their products in this year. “You walk through, you’ll see all kinds of different things from playing corn hole games to selling Christmas ornaments, candy, hot chocolate, marshmallows. All kinds of different things.” “These events are really good for the community,” said volunteer Robert Thomas. “People can get the chance get out, bring their families and just get to have face to face interaction with one another.”

He also says it’s events like these that helps support a good cause.