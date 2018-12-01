A special parade is held for theatre students

JACKSON, Tenn. – Indians, pirates and lost boys could be seen roaming around a local school Saturday morning.

Families gathered at Jackson Christian School as students held a character parade for their performance of Peter Pan.

The show was followed by a pancake breakfast among families.

The director of the show says events like these are a great opportunity for families to come together.

“It’s really neat to see the families enjoy something together that’s pure, clean entertainment and just fun,” said theater director Jenna Britt.

Their first Peter Pan show will be held on January 16th.