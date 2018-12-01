An organization gets their community in the holiday spirit

JACKSON, Tenn. – ‘Winter Fun-Tivities’ is an event hosted by the Ministries Kingdom Inspiration Messages organization.

It took place at the Star Center on Old Humboldt Road.

According to organizer, the goal behind the event is to give caterers and vendors the opportunity to display their products.

Some of the items they had available for the community to purchase were jewelry, purses, shoes and even special soaps.

This was the third year the event was held and the organization says they will be back next year.