Christmas on Main lights up Savannah

SAVANNAH, Tenn.– As the brand new, 30-foot-tall Christmas tree was lit, hundreds of people surrounding the court square in Savannah cheered.

“This is heaven to us. This is our Hallmark Christmas movie done in Savannah, Tennessee,” Betty Lynn Collier said.

Christmas on Main is an event that is quickly turning into a tradition kids will remember for the rest of their lives.

“I’m going to sing on the steps. Me and my sister,” Kaylee Grace said, referring to her sister Emma.

“We’re going to see the Grinch again,” Raegan and Audrey agreed.

The Grinch was a hit at this event, but he wasn’t the only attraction.

“We have lights everywhere, we have live reindeer, we have Santa and Mrs. Claus, we have a thirty foot Christmas Tree on Court Square,” Ty Jones said.

Kid talked about the crowd favorite as well.

“Go iceskating and see the tree light up,” Raegan said.

“We came early to watch the Christmas lights and I plan on skating with my friend who was singing,” Eli Moore said.

“The most famous tradition here is the ice skating under the canopy of lights. And the kids love it. They do love it. Yes, we love it too,” Ty Jones said.

And some people spent time with family.

“What are you really looking forward to?” WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Julia Ewoldt asked Raegan and Audrey.

“To hang out with her cousin,” Raegan said.

Christmas on Main will be happening on December 7, 8, 14 and 15 from 5 to 8 each night.