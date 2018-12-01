Strong Storms This Morning, Clearing In The Afternoon

Weather Update – 9:37 a.m. – Saturday, Dec 1st

**Scattered strong storms into the late morning hours over west Tennessee. The good news is that most of the storms will be completely out of the viewing area by the early afternoon with only a few stray showers lingering into eastern counties. Today, showers and storms early with a few storms that could be strong to severe, Highs around 70 degrees in the afternoon with gradually clearing skies.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will taper off around the early afternoon today with clearer skies in time for sunset Saturday night! As the squall line move through the area Saturday morning and early afternoon, one or two thunderstorms could become strong or severe. The risk for severe weather is a level 1 out of 5 for Saturday.



Thanks to sunshine and gusty winds from the south, temperatures will peak in the lower and middle 70s tomorrow. Winds could gust between 30 and 40 miles per hour on Saturday. Under mostly clear skies Saturday night, temperatures will drop to the middle and upper 40s tonight thanks to drier air moving in behind the front. Sunday looks like a gorgeous Fall day though with warm weather returning for one more day. Bitter cold comes back to West Tennessee next week!

