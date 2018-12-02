A local sorority brings Christmas cheer to a nursing home

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority joined residents at Mission Convalescent Home on Sunday with special gifts.

“Hygiene products, lotions, little socks, we have cute little pink and green popcorn baskets filled with lotions, soap, deodorant things they will use on a daily basis,” said sorority member Karen Phelps.

Phelps says the group’s goal is to spread happiness to the residents this holiday season.

“It’s just a pleasure to come out and just be able to know that you are helping someone else and making them feel good,” said Phelps.

Patricia Beasley says students from local Universities joined, and were able to learn an important lesson.

“We have the kids with us today because we want to show them the real meaning why it’s so important to give,” said Beasley.

This is the fifth year the sorority has done this event.