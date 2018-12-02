The Jackson Symphony kicks off an annual concert

JACKSON, Tenn. – The Jackson Symphony performed their holiday pop concert on Sunday.

The event was held at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

It was a way for the orchestra to help deliver the gift of music to the patients.

The orchestra was made up of forty-one band members from local schools.

The members played Christmas classics like; Jingle Bell Rock, The Nutcracker, Polar Express, and White Christmas.

It was their fifth year performing for the patients.