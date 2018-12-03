Bitter Cold Keeps Coming Through Tuesday

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Monday, December 3rd

It’ll be a cold and cloudy night for West Tennessee and for the Jackson Christmas Parade this evening. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 30s this evening but could feel like they’re around the freezing mark thanks to light winds – bundle up!



TONIGHT

Under mostly cloudy skies, winds will eventually become lighter but it’ll still be freezing! Our temperatures are forecast to be in the lower 30s when we reach the coldest point of the night.

The cold air will keep coming on Tuesday as skies will stay mostly cloudy tomorrow with high temperatures in the middle to upper 30s. Thanks to light winds, it will feel like the lower 30s even in the afternoon. We may even see a few flurries in West Tennessee tomorrow! Our weather gets a bit more active later this week with a potential for a wintry mix. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

