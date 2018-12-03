Casey Jones Home & Railroad Museum hosts reading of ‘The Polar Express’
JACKSON, Tenn. — Casey Jones Home & Railroad Museum is getting into the holiday spirit.
The museum is hosting a reading of “The Polar Express” Monday night, along with crafts and activities for children.
You can also visit with Santa and enjoy cookies and hot chocolate. The event costs $20 per child, with one parent admitted for free with each child.
It started at 6 p.m. Monday and runs through 7:30 p.m. The event will be held again on Thursday, Dec. 13.
