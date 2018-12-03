Electronic benefit cards replace paper WIC vouchers

JACKSON, Tenn. — Changes to a food program here in the Hub City went into effect Monday.

“The TNWIC card is like your credit or debit card,” WIC administrator Chris Ellis said. “You use it just like your credit or debit card. You have a four-digit PIN and swipe it at the store.”

The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department started issuing new EBT cards Monday for WIC participants in Madison County.

Ellis says these new cards will be easier to use.

“The TNWIC card is easier and faster,” he said. “It’s an easier and faster transaction for WIC participants. It simplifies the process for WIC participants and the vendors.”

With vouchers, shoppers had to get all their groceries at once. With the new EBT cards, shoppers can now make multiple trips to the store.

“With the vouchers, you had to purchase all your foods at once,” Ellis said. “With the TNWIC card, you can go to the store and purchase one item, come back the next day and purchase something more.”

Ellis says it’s easier for participants to check their balances.

“Participants can check their balance by going to any cashier and pulling a transaction inquiry, or they can come to the WIC office and ask for a printout,” he said.

Ellis says paper vouchers will still be in circulation for around three to four months.

For more information WIC, visit the Tennessee Department of Health website.