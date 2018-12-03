Health Departments to offer free flu shots this week

JACKSON, Tenn. — County health departments across the state will be giving out free flu shots.

Free flu shots will be available to everyone Wednesday, Dec. 5. You don’t need an appointment to get the flu shot during this event.

Shots will be available at all county health departments. In the Hub City, you can go to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department on North Parkway to receive your shot.

The facility will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Tennessee Department of Health says the annual flu epidemic is expected to last many more weeks and encourages everyone to protect themselves with a shot.

To find a health department participating in this event near you, visit the Tennessee Department of Health website.