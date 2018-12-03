Henderson woman prepares free Thanksgiving meal for community

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — A Henderson woman helps her fellow West Tennesseans by providing a holiday meal.

Elizabeth Everett served a Thanksgiving dinner for 75 people. The meal was open for anyone who needed a place to go to have a home-cooked meal.

Everett cooked five turkeys, 50 pounds of sweet potatoes and 10 pounds of gravy.

She said she usually cooked the holiday dinner for her family and that this is her first Thanksgiving since her dad’s passing.

Everett said she plans to hold the event for years to come.