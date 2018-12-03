Hundreds gathered for annual Jackson Christmas Parade

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s the most wonderful time of the year. In downtown Jackson hundreds began to line the streets late Monday afternoon ahead of the annual Christmas parade.

“I’m looking forward to the lights and the candy because they have lights around and they’re very pretty,” said 11-year-old Jacquelyn Chandler of Jackson.

“Well, I’m looking forward to everyone having a Merry Christmas and a great holiday season,” said 11-year-old Chloe Barnett.

Some people didn’t mind bearing the cold temperatures waiting for the parade. Not only is this a way to help celebrate Christmas but it helps the community come together and show support for all the different organizations, programs, and people that help make Jackson, Jackson.

“It helps the community because it helps get everybody involved its something fun for the kids and for the adults as well,” said local Amy Zerfoss. “It gets you in the Christmas spirit.”

There was everything from floats, bands, and even an appearance from the big man in red himself.

“I love being with my friends and family and being able to watch this kind of stuff happen every year,” said Mya Ramirez.

A Magical, Musical Christmas was the theme for this years Christmas parade.