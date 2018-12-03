Increasing Clouds, Cold And Breezy

Weather Update 8:00 AM —

Good Morning West Tennessee. I hope everyone got out and enjoyed the brief return to Spring this weekend, because December has arrived, and it comes with plenty of wintry goodies this week to deal with. The first of which was this morning’s 15 to 22 degrees below where we started back on Sunday morning! We’ll see clouds gradually increasing this morning as a weak trough drops south from the north-central Plains into the Midwest today, the flow aloft will gradually flatten out and become increasingly zonal aloft. but the WSW flow initially will help temperature still climb to around the mid t upper 40s today. At the surface a cold Canadian continental polar air mass will slide eastward into the Mid-Mississippi through Wednesday. this will keep things quiet, but cold through the mid week period.

