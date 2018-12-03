Lifeline Blood Services still in need of donors

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lifeline Blood Services says they are still in need of more donors.

According to the center, the blood supply is still extremely low this holiday season, and more blood donors are needed.

The center is in critical need of O-negative blood after patients in need have depleted the supply.

All blood donors, of all types, are urged to donate blood as soon as possible.

You can give blood from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Lifeline Blood Services center located at 183 Sterling Farms Drive in Jackson.

There will be several other locations available for blood donors throughout the week, including from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Lowe’s in north Jackson.

Following are more dates, times and locations for blood donation:

Tuesday, Dec. 4:

Lowe’s North, Jackson, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Gibson County Courthouse, Trenton, 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 5:

TVEC, Savannah, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Chester County Jr. HS, Henderson, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 6:

Paris: First United Methodist Church, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Huntingdon: Cash Saver, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 7:

Jackson: Lift Wellness Center, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Union City: Lowe’s, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.