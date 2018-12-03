Mugshots : Madison County : 11/30/18 – 12/03/18 December 3, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/44Manuel Lopez Simple domestic assault, criminal simulation, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 2/44Aaron Johnson Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 3/44Alberto Estes Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/44Ashley Burgess Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 5/44Betty Sails Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/44Bobbie Benner Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 7/44Brian Overton Harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 8/44Charles Barnes Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 9/44Clay Combs Fugitive-Hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 10/44Damascus Willingham Contraband in penal institution, simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 11/44Darrell Warren Aggravated burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 12/44Darren Hudson Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 13/44David Hanna Aggravated assault, aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 14/44Deborah Herring Fugitive-Hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 15/44Eric Snowden Fugitive-Hold for other agency, failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 16/44Franklin Latham Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 17/44Hope Harbin Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 18/44James Lee Cox Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 19/44Jared Cole Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 20/44Jennifer Schuerenberg Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 21/44Jody Seaman Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 22/44Joel Coughlin Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 23/44Jonathan Sheffield Handgun possession prohibited, violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 24/44Joshua Richie Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 25/44Juwan Hunt Contributing to delinquency of a child Show Caption Hide Caption 26/44Khiry Shepherd Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 27/44Ladaja Clemons Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 28/44Larry Prince Jr. Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 29/44Lee Wilkes Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 30/44Lendell Davis Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 31/44Leonard Dodd Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 32/44Mark Anderson Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 33/44Matthew Kizer Jr. Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 34/44Melissa Marvin Prohibited weapons, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 35/44Orlando Whisnant Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 36/44Pautez Freeman Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 37/44Quinterro Murrell Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 38/44Robert Heath Possession of methamphetamine, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 39/44Roderick Howard Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 40/44Sierra Phillips Possession of methamphetamine, schedule II & IV drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 41/44Spenser Belew Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 42/44Terry Taylor Burglary of motor vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 43/44Tiaria Coach Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 44/44Ty Carson Allen Underage consumption, possession or transportation of beer Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/30/18 and 7 a.m. on 12/03/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore