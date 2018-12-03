Mugshots : Madison County : 11/30/18 – 12/03/18

1/44 Manuel Lopez Simple domestic assault, criminal simulation, vandalism

2/44 Aaron Johnson Failure to comply

3/44 Alberto Estes Violation of probation

4/44 Ashley Burgess Contempt of court



5/44 Betty Sails Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear

6/44 Bobbie Benner Contempt of court

7/44 Brian Overton Harassment

8/44 Charles Barnes Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia



9/44 Clay Combs Fugitive-Hold for other agency

10/44 Damascus Willingham Contraband in penal institution, simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license

11/44 Darrell Warren Aggravated burglary

12/44 Darren Hudson Failure to appear, violation of probation



13/44 David Hanna Aggravated assault, aggravated domestic assault

14/44 Deborah Herring Fugitive-Hold for other agency

15/44 Eric Snowden Fugitive-Hold for other agency, failure to comply

16/44 Franklin Latham Failure to appear



17/44 Hope Harbin Shoplifting

18/44 James Lee Cox Violation of community corrections

19/44 Jared Cole Failure to appear

20/44 Jennifer Schuerenberg Violation of community corrections



21/44 Jody Seaman Shoplifting

22/44 Joel Coughlin Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

23/44 Jonathan Sheffield Handgun possession prohibited, violation of community corrections, failure to appear

24/44 Joshua Richie Violation of community corrections



25/44 Juwan Hunt Contributing to delinquency of a child

26/44 Khiry Shepherd Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

27/44 Ladaja Clemons Failure to appear

28/44 Larry Prince Jr. Driving on revoked/suspended license



29/44 Lee Wilkes Failure to appear

30/44 Lendell Davis Public intoxication

31/44 Leonard Dodd Failure to appear

32/44 Mark Anderson Shoplifting



33/44 Matthew Kizer Jr. Driving on revoked/suspended license

34/44 Melissa Marvin Prohibited weapons, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

35/44 Orlando Whisnant Simple domestic assault

36/44 Pautez Freeman Driving on revoked/suspended license



37/44 Quinterro Murrell Violation of community corrections

38/44 Robert Heath Possession of methamphetamine, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear

39/44 Roderick Howard Violation of probation

40/44 Sierra Phillips Possession of methamphetamine, schedule II & IV drug violations



41/44 Spenser Belew Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

42/44 Terry Taylor Burglary of motor vehicle

43/44 Tiaria Coach Shoplifting

44/44 Ty Carson Allen Underage consumption, possession or transportation of beer

























































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/30/18 and 7 a.m. on 12/03/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.