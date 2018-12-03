Plane with remains of President Bush arrives at Andrews

WASHINGTON (AP) — A military aircraft carrying the remains of former President George H.W. Bush has arrived at Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington, D.C., as the nation’s capital prepares to honor the 41st president.

A formation of Navy sailors and Air Force personnel stood at attention as the plane touched down. The sailors assembled were from the USS George H. W. Bush, the Navy’s newest aircraft carrier. A group of about 100 civilian dignitaries and well-wishers also were on hand.

Bush will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol rotunda for a ceremony and public visitation from Monday through Wednesday. An invitation-only funeral service will follow at Washington National Cathedral before his casket returns to Houston for burial.

President Donald Trump, who will attend the funeral service in Washington, has ordered the federal government closed Wednesday for a national day of mourning.