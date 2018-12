The Ned asks for gloves, hats, scarves for ‘Tree of Warmth’

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Ned is asking for your help keeping everyone warm this holiday season.

The Ned R. McWherter West Tennessee Cultural Arts Center is asking the community to donate warm scarves, hats and gloves.

All of the items will go to help keep those homeless in the Hub City warm through the winter months.

The Ned will be tying the donated items to their “Tree of Warmth” to make them accessible to those in need.