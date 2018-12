Zachary Quinn Pruitt

Zach Pruitt, age 36, died on Friday, November 30, 2018 in Nashville, TN. SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at Englewood Baptist Church. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 from 4:30 PM until 7:30 PM and on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM at Englewood Baptist Church. Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway 668-1111www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com