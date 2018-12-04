Bitter Cold Night Ahead for West Tennessee

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Tuesday, December 4th

Yesterday, we told you there was a potential for flurries on Tuesday and many viewers in West Tennessee reported sleet or snow today! Those are tapering off but skies remain cloudy on what has been a chilly day across the area.

TONIGHT

It’ll take some time, but eventually, skies will get clearer in West Tennessee tonight and tomorrow morning. It’ll make for a cold start to Wednesday with temperatures in the middle and upper 20s! We’ll start a warming trend tomorrow but overall the forecast stays cold.

Finally, some sunshine returns tomorrow with warmer weather than we had today. Under clearer skies, temperatures will warm up to the middle 40s during the afternoon with light winds from the northwest. Our weather gets a bit more active later this week with a potential for a wintry mix. We’re watching Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and even Monday for a chance for hazardous weather so tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

