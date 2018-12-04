City Council approves $11 million for new school

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson City Council members made their opinions known before voting Tuesday on the proposal for a new Madison Academic Magnet High School building on the University of Memphis Lambuth Campus.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for us to show unity as far as the county, the county commissioners, the City Council and our school board,” Councilman Johnny Dodd said.

“Some of us are just not sure it’s financially feasible for the city right now to fund this whole project,” Councilwoman Vicky Foote said.

“We’re not supposed to be in the school business. That’s a county proposal,” Councilman David Cisco said.

After hearing about financial options as well as opinions from Superintendent Dr. Eric Jones and City Council members, it was time to vote.

The vote passed 6-3, with Foote, Cisco and Councilman Randy Wallace voting against the proposal.

The question now is about the money.

“Right now we’ve proposed $11 million. That’s what it’s going to cost to build the school,” Dodd said.

Dodd says that $11 million would be the total cost to build Madison Academic. He also says part of that cost is a seven-year lease the city will pay on, before figuring out the financing after those seven years.

“So now the superintendent will take a look at it with Mr. Crocker to see what the next steps as far as making new market tax credit. They have to file for that to make sure things are lining up,” Dodd said.

And although Councilman Cisco voted against the proposal, he says he still supports Superintendent Jones.

“I hope he can come up to where he can do more than what’s ever been done before here to get the kids educated,” Cisco said.

Wallace also proposed an amendment to have the city pay half the cost of the construction of the new building and the county pay the other half. That amendment failed 6-3.