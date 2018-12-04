Cloudy, Cold And Breezy Today!

Weather Update 7:45 AM —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off in the middle 30s. You can thank the cloud cover for staying thick overnight for that! However the clouds are not our friend during the day time hours. They will hold temps in the upper 30s most of the day. High Pressure at the surface will settle into the region as well, which will keep it a bit breezy through today as well. Therefore wind chills will definitely remain in the mid to low 30s today even at the warmest part of the day. There is a chance of a few light flurries/sprinkle/sleet pellets today, hourly guidance has been persistent developing a little instability aloft, enough to produce sparse precipitation today, especially in northwest TN.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com