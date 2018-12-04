Debbie Melton

WBBJ Staff,

 

Name: City & State Debbie Melton of Paris
Age: 61
Place of Death: Her residence
Date of Death: Friday, November 23, 2018
Funeral Time/Day:
Place of Funeral: Memorial service to be held at a later date
Minister(s):
Place of Burial:
Visitation:
Date/Place of Birth: June 26, 1957 in Chicago, Illinois
Both Parents Names:

include mother’s maiden

(surviving or preceded)

 Jessie Lee Otis Staggs and Shelby Jean Rankins Staggs, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage

  (surviving or preceded)

 Randy Melton of Paris, TN; Married: May 30, 1975
Daughters: City/State Alicia Lee of Paris, TN

Crystal Melton
Sons: City/State Jerry Melton of Paris, TN

Robert (Nicole M.)Melton of Paris, TN

Jessie (Rebecca) Melton of Paris. TN
Grandchildren: Haley Lee, Michael Lee, Cheyenne Melton, Ryan O’Neal, Kattie Melton, Samantha Melton, and Landon Melton
Great Grandchildren: Maddy Runyon, Ryker Chessor
Sisters: City/State Laura Kay Staggs, preceded
Brothers: City/State Johnny Staggs of Memphis, TN

Bobby Staggs and Terry Staggs, preceded
Personal Information: