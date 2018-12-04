Debbie Melton
|Name: City & State
|Debbie Melton of Paris
|Age:
|61
|Place of Death:
|Her residence
|Date of Death:
|Friday, November 23, 2018
|Funeral Time/Day:
|Place of Funeral:
|Memorial service to be held at a later date
|Minister(s):
|Place of Burial:
|Visitation:
|Date/Place of Birth:
|June 26, 1957 in Chicago, Illinois
|Both Parents Names:
include mother’s maiden
(surviving or preceded)
|Jessie Lee Otis Staggs and Shelby Jean Rankins Staggs, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
(surviving or preceded)
|Randy Melton of Paris, TN; Married: May 30, 1975
|Daughters: City/State
|Alicia Lee of Paris, TN
Crystal Melton
|Sons: City/State
|Jerry Melton of Paris, TN
Robert (Nicole M.)Melton of Paris, TN
Jessie (Rebecca) Melton of Paris. TN
|Grandchildren:
|Haley Lee, Michael Lee, Cheyenne Melton, Ryan O’Neal, Kattie Melton, Samantha Melton, and Landon Melton
|Great Grandchildren:
|Maddy Runyon, Ryker Chessor
|Sisters: City/State
|Laura Kay Staggs, preceded
|Brothers: City/State
|Johnny Staggs of Memphis, TN
Bobby Staggs and Terry Staggs, preceded
|Personal Information: