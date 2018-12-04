Family, friends gather to remember paramedic killed in ambulance crash

JACKSON, Tenn. — Family and friends come together to remember another life lost in an ambulance crash in Nashville.

A visitation for paramedic Zachary Pruitt, 36, was held Tuesday night at Englewood Baptist Church in Jackson.

Pruitt was killed in an ambulance crash Friday on Interstate 40 in Nashville.

He was reportedly giving medical attention to Nyema Jackson in the back of the ambulance at the time of the crash.

Both Pruitt and Jackson were killed after being ejected from the ambulance.

Pruitt, of Jackson, worked for Medical Center EMS and was a Purple Heart recipient for his service in the U.S. Army from 2003 to 2005.

His funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday at Englewood Baptist Church.