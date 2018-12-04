Family of woman killed in ambulance crash files wrongful death lawsuit

JACKSON, Tenn. — The family of a woman killed in an ambulance crash in Nashville has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

The family of Nyema Jackson has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in connections with the Friday night crash on Interstate 40 in Nashville.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the woman’s daughter against West Tennessee Healthcare and the driver of the ambulance, Deborah Schichtel.

Jackson was reportedly being taken by ambulance to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville at the time of the crash.

The lawsuit alleges that Schichtel lost control while she was traveling on I-40, causing Jackson’s death.

No criminal charges have been filed against Schichtel.

The lawsuit is asking for damages to be awarded to Jackson’s daughter and another child.

West Tennessee Healthcare has said they do not comment on any pending litigation.