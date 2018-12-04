Funeral services for Gloston McKinney, age 86, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Friday, December 7, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Home Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens. Mr. McKinney passed away on Thursday, November 29, 2018 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Visitation and Family Hour will be held on Friday morning, December 7, 2018 at Home Missionary Baptist Church from 10:00 am until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.