Local residents recall former President Bush’s visit to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — With the recent loss of a former president, local residents remember his time here in the Hub City.

Former President George H. W. Bush made a stop in Jackson decades ago. Bush was here on Sept. 26, 1988, just five weeks before he was elected president.

The Old Country Store in north Jackson was chosen as one of Bush’s campaign stops, bringing more than 10,000 people to the Casey Jones Village square to hear the soon to be elected president speak.

Old Country Store owner Clark Shaw tells us about his experience with meeting the former president and first lady for the first time.

“He was so gracious, so personable,” Shaw said. “Mrs. Bush, you just saw the strength in her. You always heard about that legendary strength in her. You could see it in her eyes when you met her.”

The 41st president of the United States died Friday night at the age of 94.

The former president’s body now lies in state in Washington. His funeral will be held Wednesday at the National Cathedral before traveling back to Texas for his final burial Thursday on the grounds of his presidential library.