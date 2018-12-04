Man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in Martin shooting

MARTIN, Tenn. — An accused gunman has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in a 2017 shooting in Martin.

Khalil Mustaffa Taylor, 27, of Martin, has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery in the June 2017 shooting death of Charles C. Graves, also of Martin, according to a release from the Martin Police Department.

The shooting took place in the 70 block of Lester Lane.

Taylor was sentenced Monday to 40 years for one count of second-degree murder and 25 years for one count of especially aggravated robbery, the release says.

The two sentences will be served concurrently.