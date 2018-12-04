Martin police add new school resource officer

MARTIN, Tenn. — The Martin Police Department announced Tuesday that they will add a new school resource officer.

SRO Cody Stewart will be assigned to Martin Primary School after finishing his training, according to a release from the police department.

The department says Stewart will attend training at the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy.

Stewart is a Martin native and has previously been employed with the Martin Police Department as a 911 dispatcher for the past five years, the release says.

He has transferred to the Patrol Division to receive field training for his assignment as SRO.