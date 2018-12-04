Mugshots : Madison County : 12/03/18 – 12/04/18 December 4, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/7Jonathan Holman Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 2/7Amy Marie Wesson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/7Chasity Finch Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/7Jarmald Greer Evading arrest, simple domestic assault, failure to comply, violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/7William Moody Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/7Lacresha Mann Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/7Oris Chapman Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/03/18 and 7 a.m. on 12/04/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore