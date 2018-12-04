St. Jude announces largest one-time donation of $50 million

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital says a $50 million donation from a research-based pharmaceutical company is the largest one-time gift in its history.

The Memphis-based hospital said Monday that the donation from the AbbVie company will support construction of a treatment-free floor where families can “relax, recover and connect in a centralized location.”

Named the Family Commons, the floor will include a preschool program, a play area including an outdoor patio, living room area and resting nooks, and a private area offering snacks and a general store for patient families.

St. Jude is considered a leading researcher of cancer and other life-threatening diseases that affect children. Families with children being cared for at the hospital never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing and food.